KIMS to Offer Free Cleft Lip & Palate Surgeries from August

Bhubaneswar: Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) in Bhubaneswar has announced a new initiative to offer free cleft lip and cleft palate surgeries starting next month. This move aims to benefit patients from all sections of society and is being launched in association with the Smile Foundation.

The idea for this initiative developed last year when a family inquired about the availability of cleft lip and palate surgeries at KIMS. Recognizing the need for such services, KIMS decided to make these life-changing surgeries accessible to everyone.

The announcement was made on Monday during the celebration of World Plastic Surgery Day by a team of senior functionaries from KIMS, including Principal Prof. (Dr.) A. P. Mohanty, Medical Superintendent; Prof. R. C. Das, Advisor to the Founder; Dr. R. N. Samanta; and Senior Advisor Dr. P. K. Patnaik.

Dr. Sunil Kumar Rout, Senior Consultant in the Department of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, highlighted that the free treatment is being offered in partnership with the Smile Foundation, with which an agreement has been signed.

Dr. Samir Kumar Patel, Assistant Professor in the department, noted that the average incidence of cleft lip and palate worldwide is 1 in 700 live births, emphasizing the importance of making these surgeries available to all.

Dr. Banshidhar Mulia, Consultant in Plastic Surgery, spoke about the benefits of the free treatment, underscoring how it can significantly improve the quality of life for affected individuals.

Dr. P. K. Patnaik also announced that a new burn unit will be commissioned at KIMS next year, likely on World Plastic Surgery Day, further expanding the hospital’s range of specialized services.

This initiative by KIMS, in collaboration with the Smile Foundation, is set to bring hope and healing to many families and stands as a testament to the hospital’s commitment to accessible and inclusive healthcare.

