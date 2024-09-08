KIMS School of Physiotherapy set to introduce robotic rehabilitation unit soon

Bhubaneswar: Lower back pain is often underestimated despite being a major cause of disability. In India, approximately 23-33 per cent of people suffer from it annually, and Odisha faces its challenges, particularly in rural areas where manual labour is common.

Against this backdrop, KIMS has made significant strides in addressing this issue, with the Physiotherapy Department playing a key role in providing relief and long-term recovery for patients, saving them seek recourse to other forms of treatment.

To further its mission of providing advanced care, the hospital has recently launched the KIMS School of Physiotherapy, with a focus on academic excellence and research innovation. The institution is set to introduce specialized facilities such as a gait lab, research lab, and robotic rehabilitation unit, which will incorporate the latest technologies in physiotherapy. These initiatives aim to foster growth and innovation in the field, benefiting students and patients alike.

“We have treated thousands of cases including challenging ones,” said the Principal (in charge) of the KIMS School of Physiotherapy Dr. Priyabrata Dash on the occasion of World Physiotherapy Day celebrated on September 8. Lower Back pain and the Role of Physiotherapy in Its Management and Prevention is the theme for this year.

The Department is seeing a steady rise in younger patients, victims of unhealthy lifestyles and mobile addiction.

He said that nearly about 30 to 40 per cent of the younger generation, with the female ratio eclipsing male, and ranging from 12 years to 25 years, are reporting lower back pain. This is because of several factors including lack of exposure to morning sunlight and deficiency of vitD3, level, lack of awareness about human engineering, lifestyle modification and nutrition.

The department offers targeted exercises, manual therapy, and educational support on posture and movement techniques, ensuring that patients receive comprehensive, personalized care. Over the years, it has become one of the most sought-after institutions in Odisha for treating this widespread condition, delivering evidence-based care and long-term solutions.

What sets KIMS apart is its holistic and patient-centred approach, focusing not only on alleviating symptoms but also on addressing the root causes of pain. By empowering patients with knowledge and tools to manage their condition, the department has successfully helped thousands of individuals improve their mobility, regain control of their lives, and prevent the recurrence of lower back pain.

“Our aim is to not only provide relief but also to equip patients with strategies for long-term management of their condition,” Dr Dash said. “Physiotherapy is essential in treating LBP, as it offers solutions that go beyond temporary fixes, allowing patients to lead pain-free and productive lives,” he added.

