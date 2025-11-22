KIMS National Conclave 2025: Dr. Sibananda Mohanty conferred with first ‘Hero’ Award

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The second edition of the KIMS National Conclave was held today. The day-long event was attended by many eminent personalities and experts from India in the fields of medicine, public health, biomedical innovation, healthcare policy and medical education.

The theme of this year’s conference was- ‘New Horizons, New Concepts, New Innovations’. More than 500 students and faculty from medical and other fields of healthcare attended the event.

The experts shared their views on making healthcare accessible to all, creating health awareness among the people, research on local health problems, how to apply research knowledge for the benefit of the people, how to conduct research with local resources and at low cost, providing modern healthcare facilities to the common people at low cost, etc.



On this occasion, Dr. Sibananda Mohanty was conferred with the first ‘Health Empowerment in Rural Odisha’ (Hero) Award by KIMS for his outstanding efforts in combating malaria and strengthening maternal care in remote areas of Mayurbhanj district. Dr. Mohanty’s continuous field contact, people-centered interventions and long-term commitment have helped in bringing about significant improvements in health services in remote areas of Odisha.

Achyuta Samant, founder of KIIT, KISS and KIMS, graced the event and said that KIMS is primarily working to serve the poor. Shri Samanta said that KIMS is continuing its efforts to provide better healthcare to the rural people of Odisha.

Among others, the program was attended by Dr. Velu Nair, Head of the Department of Hemato-Oncology and Bone Marrow Transplantation, Apollo Cancer Center, Dr. K. R. Balakrishnan, Mohan Foundation Founder Dr. Sunil Shroff, Indian Institute of Liver and Digestive Sciences Professor Abhijit Choudhury, IIT Madras Director Prof. V. Kamakoti, Public Health Foundation of India Founder President Dr. K. Srinath Reddy, Centre for Biomedical Research Director Prof. Alok Dhawan, KIIT University VC Prof. Sharanjit Singh, Prof. S.B.K. Mohanty, KIMS Director General Dr. Ajit Mohanty, KIMS Medical Chairman Prof. R.C. Das made prominent contributions and shed light on various aspects of healthcare.