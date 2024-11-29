KIMS National Conclave 2024 to be held tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: The city-based Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Hospital is organizing a national health summit, “KIMS National Conclave 2024” tomorrow i.e on 30 November 2024.

Eminent faculties of national and international repute who are authorities in their field will deliver keynote addresses and throw lights on different aspects of health starting from policymaking to technological advances, to health strategy for the future, including marketing and spirituality during the KIMS National Conclave which is slated to be held at the KIMS Auditorium, Bhubaneswar.

India’s genious, indigenous, highly talented, and acclaimed faculties from the state have been selected who are involved in state policymaking in health sciences, health education, and health services in the state.

The event will be held under the Chief Patronship of Prof. (Dr.) Achyuta Samanta, the founder KIIT and KISS. Prof. (Dr.) Subrat Acharya Pro-Chancellor, KIIT-DU is also the Patron.

Meanwhile, Prof. (Dr) C. B. K. Mohanty, the Pro-Vice Chairman of KIIT-DU and Co-Chairman Organising Committee, Prof. (Dr) Y.K Chawla, the Chairman Organising Committee and Dr. Ajit Kumar Mohanty, the Director General of KIMS and organizing Secretary said that the event is being organised for the first time with the purpose of being a solution to the healthcare need of the nation as a whole, to update the doctors and students of what is happening in the field of medicine.