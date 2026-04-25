KIMS Lab Professional Week-2026 held

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Bhubaneswar: The Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) hospital in Bhubaneswar organized KIMS Lab Professional Week-2026 today.

The KIMS Lab Professional Week-2026 was held with the theme ‘Lab story to infinity and beyond for our patients’. The event organized on the premises of KIMS hospital was attended by KIIT Vice Chancellor Dr. C.B.K. Mohanty, Founder Advisor Dr. R. N. Samanta, KIMS Medical College Chairman Professor R.C. Das and KIMS Medical Superintendent Dr. Manas Behera. KIMS Medical Institute Lab Director Saurabh Patra attended the event and felicitated the guests present.

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KIMS Medical Institute Lab Director Saurabh Patra said that this event has been organized to honour lab professionals. He thanked KIIT-KISS-KIMS founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta for this.

On this occasion, the KIMS lab and hospital staff conducted an awareness walkathon on the role of labs in patient care in hospitals. The walkathon started from KIMS Hospital premises and proceeded to Magnet Chowk.

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