KIMS Issues Clarification after Notice from Health Department

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: A day after the Health Department issued a notice to KIMS, the hospital authorities on Wednesday issued a clarification regarding the matter.

KIMS said it has earned a special reputation as an advanced healthcare institution both in Odisha and beyond for providing quality medical services. The hospital also highlighted that a large number of poor and general-category patients from across the state have benefited from advanced healthcare facilities at affordable costs.

The hospital stated that it provides fully air-conditioned facilities for patients across all categories and that its primary objective is to ensure that patients receive proper treatment and return home fully recovered.

“KIMS has no intention of misbehaving with any patient or causing unnecessary expenses. If there are any issues, they will be addressed and resolved,” the hospital authorities said.

Advertisement

KIMS further clarified that it will submit its response to the government’s notice in accordance with the prescribed rules and procedures.

Watch the video here: