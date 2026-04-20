KIMS introduces Advanced CORI Robotic System for precision joint replacement & fast recovery

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Bhubaneswar: Reaffirming its position as the leader in advanced healthcare in Odisha, the Orthopaedic Department of Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Bhubaneswar, has introduced the state-of-the-art CORI robotic system for joint replacement surgeries. This latest addition demonstrates KIMS’ continuous endeavour to provide cutting-edge treatment and ensure faster recovery for patients.

In an era where accuracy and precision are critical, robotic systems are proving to be a boon for millions suffering from severe arthritic conditions. Traditional concerns associated with joint replacement surgeries—such as post-operative pain, prolonged rehabilitation, and patient dissatisfaction—can now be significantly addressed through advanced robotic assistance combined with the expertise of experienced surgeons, said HOD, Department of Orthopedic Dr. Debasish Mishra.

The newly introduced CORI system offers several unique advantages. It enables image-free, real-time surgical planning, eliminating the need for pre-operative CT scans. The system uses real-time 3D mapping of the patient’s anatomy, allowing surgeons to replicate a more personalized knee replacement tailored to each individual.

The technology features a handheld, portable robotic device with haptic feedback, capable of distinguishing between bone and surrounding soft tissues such as ligaments and blood vessels, thereby enhancing surgical safety. Surgeons can also validate and adjust precision during the procedure itself, based on real-time assessment of soft tissue balance.

Another key feature is its burr-based cutting system, which uses a high-speed rotating tool to shape bone with exceptional precision and real-time tracking. This ensures accurate implant positioning while preserving healthy bone.

The system also supports advanced implant materials such as Oxinium (oxidised zirconium)—known for its superior durability and suitability for patients with metal sensitivities—ensuring long-term performance and safety.

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Importantly, the CORI platform is highly versatile, equipped with built-in software programmes for a range of procedures including primary, revision, and partial knee replacements, as well as hip surgeries, making it a comprehensive solution for joint care.

Developed by global medical technology leader Smith+Nephew, which has a legacy dating back to 1856, the CORI robotic system represents the latest evolution in image-agnostic robotic surgery for hip and knee replacements.

The introduction of such advanced technology at KIMS has been made possible under the visionary leadership of Dr. Achyuta Samanta, the founder of KIIT and KIMS, who has consistently championed the cause of bringing world-class healthcare infrastructure to Odisha with a focus on care, compassion, and innovation.

With this addition, KIMS continues to set new benchmarks in healthcare delivery, ensuring that patients benefit from the highest standards of precision, safety, and recovery—truly embodying the vision of “Life Unlimited.”

Key Advantages of CORI Robotic System at KIMS

Image-free, real-time surgical planning: no need for pre-operative CT scans. Modern concept of Personalised knee replacement approach Real-time 3D mapping of the patient’s knee Compact, handheld robotic system with haptic technology – utilises surface mapping data from the deformed knee and can accurately differentiate between bone and surrounding soft tissues such as ligaments and blood vessels, ensuring enhanced safety. Allows real-time validation of bone cuts and adjustments based on soft tissue laxity during surgery. Advanced burr-based cutting system: uses a high-speed rotating tool for extremely precise bone preparation with real-time tracking. Use of advanced Oxinium (oxidised zirconium) implants – offers superior durability and is especially suitable for patients with metal sensitivities or allergies. Highly versatile platform – equipped with built-in software programmes for a wide range of procedures, including primary, revision, and partial knee replacements, as well as hip surgeries.