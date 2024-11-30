KIMS hosts first-ever ‘Health National Conclave’ to redefine healthcare in India

Bhubaneswar: The Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) marked a significant milestone today by hosting its inaugural ‘Health National Conclave’. The event brought together some of the brightest minds from India and abroad to discuss pivotal topics shaping the future of medicine and healthcare in the country.

The event, conceived by the founder of KIIT-KISS-KIMS Dr. Achyuta Samanta, is the first of its kind to be organized by a healthcare institute in Odisha.

The key highlight of the conclave was Dr. Samanta’s announcement to establish 20 corporate-style hospitals across 20 districts of Odisha, each with 100 beds. These hospitals are set to be inaugurated by this time next year.

Eminent speakers at the conclave included Prof. Dr D. Nageswar Reddy of the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology, Hyderabad; Prof. V. Mohan of Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre, Chennai; Prof. Vinod Paul of NITI Aayog, Prof. Ved Prakash Mishra of Krishna Viswa Vidyapith, among others. Their insights spanned diverse themes such as the ethics of entrepreneurship in healthcare, affordable medical innovations, and tackling the rising menace of diabetes.

Addressing the inaugural session, Dr. Reddy, a Padma Bhushan Awardee, expressed admiration for KISS’ efforts in serving tribal communities and described the conclave as a holistic forum addressing a wide range of topics, including spirituality.

Prof. V. Mohan praised Dr. Samanta’s unique approach to healthcare, combining entrepreneurship with ethics. “If the intention is pure, the means will follow,” he remarked, emphasizing the transformative impact of such initiatives.

Dr. Subrat Acharya, KIIT Pro-Chancellor and eminent gastroenterologist, lauded KIMS’s achievements, noting its 15th rank in the NIRF rankings and its commitment to providing cutting-edge medical education and services.

The event also served as a platform for thought-provoking discussions, including sessions on making healthcare innovations affordable and the role of money in medicine. KIMS Principal Dr. R.C. Das emphasized the conclave’s unconventional approach, aiming to address the entire healthcare ecosystem in India.

Dr. Samanta, in his address, reiterated the importance of health as a cornerstone of a beautiful life. “Even if you have all the wealth, you cannot enjoy it if you are unwell,” he remarked, highlighting KIMS’s continued efforts to improve healthcare outcomes for all.

Dr. Yogesh Kumar Chawla, Chairman of Academics and Professor Emeritus at KIMS, highlighted the institution’s growth trajectory, stating, “I have seen KIMS grow by leaps and bounds. It is no less than AIIMS and other reputed institutions. I am proud to be associated with its training programs.”

Echoing this sentiment, Pro-Vice Chancellor of the School of Medicine Dr. C.B.K. Mohanty remarked, “Our founder started with limited resources and knowledge, but today, KIMS has emerged as a mammoth institution. This conclave is truly the brainchild of his vision.”

Also Read: KIMS National Conclave 2024 To Be Held Tomorrow