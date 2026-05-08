KIMS Hospital successfully organizes CME on advances in breast imaging and intervention

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Bhubaneswar: The Department of Radio-Diagnosis at KIMS successfully conducted a Continuing Medical Education (CME) program titled “Advances in Breast Imaging and Intervention”. The event proved to be both academically enriching and highly engaging.

The CME hosted esteemed radiology faculties from across the country, whose valuable insights and expertise significantly enhanced the learning experience. The active participation of delegates from reputed institutions, including AIIMS, added great depth and diversity to the discussions.

This CME was organ-specific, making it one of a kind and uniquely focused, allowing for in-depth discussion and comprehensive understanding of breast imaging and interventional practices, making it highly relevant for current clinical practice. In addition, a live workshop was conducted, which provided hands-on learning and further strengthened practical understanding.

The CME and workshop together added significant value to patient care and outcomes. The academic proceedings were followed by a quiz competition, which brought an element of enthusiasm and healthy competition to the event.

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The CME was a great success, reflecting the collaborative spirit and commitment to continuous learning within the radiologists and clinicians. This achievement was made possible due to the vision and constant support of our Hon’ble Founder, Prof. Achyuta Samanta.

The Department has extended its deepest gratitude to respected Prof. (Dr.) C.B.K. Mohanty (Pro Vice Chancellor), AVM Prof. (Dr.) R.C. Das (Dean); Prof. (Dr.) Manas Ranjan Behera (Medical Superintendent) and Dr. R.N. Samanta (Advisor to the Founder) for their continuous support and encouragement.

The CME was organized by Organizing Chairperson Prof. (Dr.) Basanta Manjari Swain, Head of Department, Department of Radio-Diagnosis, and Organizing Secretary Prof. (Dr.) Swati Das and saw active inter-departmental participation.