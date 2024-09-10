KIMS Hospital observes World Suicide Prevention Day

Bhubaneswar: The Department of Psychiatry at KIMS organised World Suicide Prevention Day today to raise awareness about suicide prevention and emphasised the importance of recognizing suicidal tendencies and reducing the stigma attached to mental health challenges. The theme for this year was “Combatting Stigma: Changing the Narrative on Suicide.”

Several key topics were discussed by the experts. They explained the signs of suicidal tendencies, which can include noticeable changes in mood, social withdrawal, feelings of hopelessness, alterations in eating or sleeping habits, and increased use of alcohol or drugs. The experts highlighted that these symptoms when observed in individuals, could be early warning signs that require immediate attention.

Dr. R.N. Samanta, Senior Advisor KIMS, urged parents to play a more cooperative and supportive role in their children’s lives to help prevent suicides. Dr. R.C. Das, Medical Superintendent of KIMS, highlighted the importance of strengthening campus safety nets to ensure a zero-suicide environment.

The discussions also delved into the risk factors that increase the likelihood of suicide, which included academic pressure, mental health conditions, past trauma or abuse, lack of social support, and substance misuse. These factors often place individuals, especially students, in vulnerable positions, and addressing them is crucial for prevention efforts.

In terms of safety measures, the doctors emphasized the importance of maintaining strong social connections with friends and family, seeking professional help when needed, developing healthy coping mechanisms, and engaging in positive activities. These support systems, often referred to as “safety nets,” can play a critical role in preventing suicidal behaviour.

For individuals experiencing suicidal thoughts, the doctors recommended several strategies, such as talking to someone they trust, putting time between their thoughts and actions to reconsider, ensuring that their home is safe by removing dangerous items and avoiding the use of drugs or alcohol, which can exacerbate feelings of hopelessness.

A dedicated Suicide Prevention Helpline for students and families was launched on the occasion, and various competitions, such as poster and elocution contests, were organized to further engage students in spreading awareness.

During the last three years, more than 26000 students across the country have died by suicide.

KIMS Associate Dean and Vice Principal, Dr. (Prof.) Shubhransu Patro, underscored the critical role healthcare professionals play in this battle. He remarked that mental health is as important as physical health, and healthcare providers must ensure that no one feels alone or without hope.

Dr. Sudipta Kumar Das, Head of the Department of Psychiatry, identified hopelessness as the single most important factor in determining whether someone may attempt suicide, further emphasizing that suicide is not just a mental health issue, but also a social and cultural problem. Dr. Jayaprakash Russell Ravan, Professor in the Department of Psychiatry, added that once someone has firmly decided to commit suicide, it can be difficult to intervene, underscoring the complexity of the issue.

Other speakers, including Assistant Professor Jigyansa Ipsita Pattnaik and Associate Professor Dr. Pranab Mahapatra, also shared their insights, reinforcing the event’s message of raising awareness, promoting prevention, and ensuring that mental health support is readily available to those in need.