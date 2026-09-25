kims hospital observes world pharmacist day

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Bhubaneswar: The city-based Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) hospital, founded by Dr. Achyuta Samanta, on Friday observed the World Pharmacist Day.

On this occasion, the staff members from KIMS Hospital and students from the KIIT School of Pharmacy held an awareness rally with the theme “Empowering Pharmacists for Healthier Futures.”

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The primary objective of the awareness program was to raise awareness regarding the proper use of medicines, patient safety, and the vital role pharmacists play in the healthcare sector.

It is to be noted here that the World Pharmacist Day is observed annually on September 25 in order to honour the contributions of pharmacists to healthcare.