KIMS Hospital holds mega health camp in Balangir

Balangir: The Bhubaneswar-based Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Hospital today held a mega health camp in Balangir on Sunday with the aim to provide quality healthcare in rural areas of the State.

During the mega health camp, which was held on the premises of KISS Balangir, the staff of the KIMS Hospital conducted free check-ups of hundreds of people and provided them medicines.

KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta attended the health camp and thanked the staff of the KIMS Hospital for their dedicated efforts.

“After yesterday’s successful health camp in Kalahandi, today we reached Balangir with a mega health camp, thanks to the dedicated efforts of KIMS Hospital. Bringing quality healthcare to rural Odisha, especially to places like Balangir, holds a special place in my heart,” the KIIT and KISS founder said on his X handle.

“This camp offering free check-ups and medicines, is a continuation of our mission to support and uplift our communities with care and compassion,” he added.

This camp offering free check-ups and medicines, is a continuation. of our mission to support and uplift our communities with care and compassion. — Achyuta Samanta (@achyuta_samanta) November 10, 2024

Samanta also met the student and staff of KISS Balangir and interacted with them. Besides, he distributed fruits to them. “Following my visits in Kandhamal, today I had the pleasure of visiting KISS Balangir, connecting with the bright and lovable young KISSians and dedicated staff. Spending time with them and distributing fruits was truly heartwarming,” he said in another post adding that their enthusiasm and smiles remind me of my mission—to bring hope, opportunity, and empowerment to every child across Odisha’s rural communities.