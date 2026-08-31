KIMS faculty achieves extraordinary feat

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Bhubaneswar: Prof (Dr) Priyadarsini Samanta, the Professor of Department of Physiology at the Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Hospital achieved an exceptional milestone having eight consecutive DHR–ICMR Short-Term Studentship (STS) research project selections from 2019 to 2026.

This remarkable eight-year uninterrupted streak reflects her extraordinary journey of sustained mentorship, perseverance, and research excellence.

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Over the years, she has mentored 8 young researchers namely Debdattaa Bhattacharyya (2019), Anushka Ghosh (2020), Aditya Anand (2021), Sruti Mohanty (2022), Pratyush Kanungo (2023), N. Swati Krishna (2024), Shankhadip Das (2025), and Chirag Agarwal (2026) under the prestigious National STS programme.

It is certainly a proud achievement that exemplifies KIMS’s commitment to nurturing young scientific minds and advancing impactful Biomedical Research.

Also Read: Dr Aswini Prasad Patnaik Of KIMS Conferred Dronacharya Award For His Contribution To Nephrology