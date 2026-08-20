KIMS Doctors successfully remove pointed metallic pin from 10-month-old baby’s food pipe

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Bhubaneswar: A 10-month-old baby from Rourkela, who had accidentally swallowed a metallic pin with sharp pointed ends, was successfully treated at Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) hospital in Bhubaneswar after the object became lodged in his food pipe.

The baby was brought to KIMS on August 18 after developing repeated vomiting. Investigations and imaging revealed that the metallic pin was stuck in the upper part of the food pipe, close to the throat.

The presence of the sharp-pointed pin made the case particularly challenging. If the object had pierced the wall of the food pipe, it could have caused serious internal injury and potentially become life-threatening. The medical team therefore had to carefully plan the procedure to remove it without causing further damage.

A multidisciplinary team comprising specialists from the ENT, Gastroenterology and Anaesthesiology departments successfully removed the foreign object under general anaesthesia. Using an advanced endoscopic procedure, the doctors carefully pushed the pin into the stomach and then retrieved it through the mouth using a flexible endoscope passed through the food pipe.

The procedure was completed without complications. Following the removal, the baby was taken off the breathing support safely and kept under observation in the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) for a day.

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The procedure was carried out through the coordinated efforts of Dr. Kabikanta Samantaray, Dr. Manas Ranjan Rout, Dr. T. Rajmohan Rao, Dr. Dibyalochan Praharaj and Dr. Sneha, along with the supporting medical and nursing teams.

The doctors said that such cases require timely diagnosis and immediate intervention, particularly when the swallowed object has sharp edges. The successful treatment was made possible by careful planning, advanced endoscopic technology and close coordination among specialists from different departments.

The baby’s parents expressed their deepest gratitude to the doctors, nurses and other staff members for the care and attention provided to their child and for successfully removing the potentially dangerous object.

Dr Achyuta Samanta, the founder of KIIT and KISS, has hailed the ingenuity of the doctors in treating the case and has wished the baby a healthy and happy life ahead.