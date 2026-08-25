KIMS Doctors save 21-year-old boy with Leaking Artery from heart

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Bhubaneswar: A 21-year-old orphan from Bhadrak, who arrived at Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) hospital in Bhubaneswar with severe breathing and swallowing difficulties caused by a large, rapidly expanding swelling in his neck, has been successfully treated following a complex emergency surgery.

The patient was brought to KIMS by a friend on the evening of August 15 after his condition deteriorated. He had lost his parents at a young age. Doctors said the timely intervention proved crucial in saving his life.

Professor and Head, Cardiac Surgery Dr Chandan Ray Mohapatra, who examined the patient, found a large, tense and pulsating swelling measuring approximately 4 inches by 3 inches in the middle of his neck. The swelling was so enlarged that it was putting pressure on his windpipe, the passage through which air travels to the lungs, making breathing extremely difficult.

According to doctors, the patient had suffered a fall from a two-wheeler about six months earlier, resulting in a fracture of his right collar bone. Around two weeks before coming to KIMS, he noticed a swelling developing in his neck, which gradually increased in size.

A CT scan at KIMS revealed that an artery had developed a leak, resulting in blood accumulating and forming the large swelling. The expanding blood-filled swelling was compressing the airway and also causing pain in the neck, hand and back.

“The patient came on emergency. He was unable to breathe or swallow food or drink water. He was suffering from pain in neck, hand and backside. We conducted a CT scan and found that one of the major arteries from the heart was leaking. This was the reason for the pain and swelling,” said Dr Mohapatra.

The case became particularly challenging when the medical team prepared to administer anaesthesia. Although the patient had adequate mouth opening, the huge pulsating swelling had compressed the windpipe to such an extent that the doctors could not ventilate him normally.

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Senior Consultant cardiac anaesthesiologist Dr Ashok Badamali took charge of the anaesthesia management. Using a smaller-than-usual rigid breathing tube, he was able to place it deep into one of the patient’s lungs and establish breathing support.

At the same time, the surgical team, which included Dr Satyajit Samal, Consultant Cardiac Surgery and Debabrata Mohapatra, Senior Perfusionist, connected the patient to a heart-lung machine. This machine temporarily performs the functions of the heart and lungs during major cardiac surgery, allowing doctors to circulate and oxygenate the blood while operating on the chest.

The surgeons opened the patient’s chest and repaired the leaking artery while he remained on heart-lung machine support. The surgery lasted around four to five hours and was completed successfully.

“During operation, we opened the chest and repaired the leaking artery and successfully saved the patient. The operation took 4-5 hours. If the patient could not have been brought on time, there was high risk of the patient losing life,” he added.

On the following day, the doctors confirmed that the respiratory passage was functioning normally. The patient has been discharged and is back to normal life.

The patient along with his relatives in his native village have expressed their deepest gratitude to KIMS doctors and nurses for saving his life. They have also thanked the Founder of KIIT and KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta for the advanced care treatment available at KIMS.