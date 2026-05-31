KIMS celebrates 20 glorious years of healthcare with healing touch

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The city-based Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) hospital, founded by noted Philanthropist Achyuta Samanta, celebrated its 20 glorious years of healthcare with healing touch.

On this occasion, various programs were organized by the authorities of KIMS hospital today. In the morning, KIIT, KISS and KIMS founder Achyuta Samanta inaugurated the ‘I Love KIMS’ memorial in the KIMS Medical College premises and distributed T-shirts and sweets to all the doctors and staff.

It is worth noting that KIMS has earned a reputation as one of the leading medical colleges, dental colleges and nursing colleges in India. For the past 20 years, KIMS has earned a reputation in Odisha and outside Odisha by providing quality healthcare services. KIMS has become a reliable hospital in providing quality healthcare to the people of Odisha.

The specialty of KIMS is that it has fully air-conditioned facilities for all categories of patients. The health services are provided by eminent and renowned doctors and specialists of India. Since 2007, KIMS has provided healthcare to 14 million people and has reached 100,000 people through various mega health camps. This includes 1.5 lakh people during the COVID pandemic.

In the afternoon, a grand function was organized by KIMS to mark its 20th anniversary. It honoured and felicitated doctors, health workers and administrative staff who have been working at KIMS since its inception. The programme was attended by several dignitaries including KIMS and KIMS President Saswati Bal, Vice President Umapada Bose, and Pro-Chancellor of KIIT Professor Subrat Kumar Acharya.

Advertisement

At the end, an entertainment program was presented by artists from different parts of the country.

From 2007 to 2026, Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences has remained committed to compassionate healthcare, medical excellence and service to humanity.

Over these 20 glorious years, KIMS has touched millions of lives through dedicated healthcare services, outreach health camps and timely support during the COVID period. Besides, 14 million people served through healthcare services 1 million people served through health camps 1.5 lakh people served during the COVID period.

The founder and other dignitaries expressed their heartfelt gratitude to all the doctors, nurses, health workers, staff members, patients, attendants, well-wishers and the entire KIMS family for being an important part of this journey.

Also Read: KIMS Hospital Successfully Organizes CME On Advances In Breast Imaging And Intervention