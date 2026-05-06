KIMS achieves breakthrough: Doctors correct five cardiac defects in single high-risk surgery

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Bhubaneswar: Doctors at the Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) have successfully performed a complex heart surgery, correcting five critical cardiac conditions in a single operation. The intricate procedure included a Bentall operation, mitral valve replacement, tricuspid valve repair, and ASD closure, a major achievement in advanced cardiac care in the state.

The success of the surgery has been made possible because of state-of-the-art infrastructure, distinguished physicians and the expertise of its medical team.

The operation, a first of its kind in Odisha, was performed at the KIMS super speciality hospital by a team of highly-experienced physicians, marking a major achievement in advanced cardiac care in the state.

The patient, a 32-year-old local resident, had been suffering from severe heart disease for a prolonged period but could not undergo treatment earlier due to lack of facilities and financial constraints. His condition deteriorated sharply last month, leaving him breathless, fatigued, and unable to lie down for days, with persistent chest pain and palpitations.

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He had approached several government and private hospitals, but his case was deemed too complex and high-risk. Eventually, he was admitted to KIMS Super Speciality Hospital, where he consulted cardiac surgeon Dr. Nimai Charan Behera. Detailed investigations revealed that he was suffering from Marfan Syndrome, along with multiple life-threatening cardiac complications, including severe leakage in three heart valves and an aortic root aneurysm.

Given the complexity, the medical team undertook a meticulously planned high-risk surgery, addressing all five conditions in a single operation. The procedures included a Bentall operation, mitral valve replacement, tricuspid valve repair, and ASD closure. Anaesthesia and post-operative ICU management were handled by Dr. Anjan Kumar Das.

The surgery was completed in about five hours, and the patient was taken off ventilator support the following day. He showed remarkable recovery and was discharged in stable condition within six days. Post-operative reports confirm that his heart, valves, and aorta are functioning normally, and he has resumed routine activities.

The Founder of KIIT, KISS, and KIMS Dr. Achyuta Samanta has congratulated the doctors for treating the complex case successfully and has wished the youth a long, healthy, and happy life.