KIIT’s wildlife monitoring device design receives patent

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Bhubaneswar: In a significant boost to technology-driven wildlife conservation, an innovative device titled “Intelligent Sensor Device for Automated Wildlife Monitoring” developed by KIIT University has been granted a design patent. The achievement marks a major milestone for the university and is expected to contribute significantly to research-based environmental protection initiatives.

Developed in KIIT’s laboratories, the technology aims to strengthen wildlife monitoring and biodiversity conservation through advanced sensor-based systems. The project was carried out under the guidance of Berhampur Regional Chief Conservator of Forests, Bishwanath Neelannavar, while KIIT Assistant Registrar Professor Manoj Ukamannal supervised the implementation of the device.

The innovation highlights KIIT’s emphasis on interdisciplinary research and practical technological solutions for environmental challenges. Apart from developing the device, the university also provided academic and intellectual property support for the project. KIIT Law School Associate Professors Dr. Ipsita Das and Dr. Tulishree Pradhan played a key role in facilitating the patent registration process and academic coordination.

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The concept and design of the project were developed at the Innovation Cell functioning under the Office of the Regional Chief Conservator of Forests, Berhampur. The project is being viewed as a successful example of collaboration between forest authorities and academic researchers, combining technological expertise with field-level conservation needs.

According to experts associated with the project, the device has been designed to improve wildlife surveillance and biodiversity monitoring while minimizing human interference in natural habitats. The intelligent sensor-based technology is expected to provide a smarter, less intrusive, and highly effective solution for field-level wildlife monitoring and conservation efforts.