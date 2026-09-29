KIIT University’s medal tally reaches 19 at 20th Asian Games

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Bhubaneswar: Spectacular performance by KIIT students at the Asian Games. Out of India’s 24 medals, 19 medals are from KIIT athletes. KIIT University’s medal count has reached 19 at the Asian Games. Four athletes have won gold medals in the women’s 4x400m relay. Kiran Pahal, M. R. Poovamma, Vithya Ramraj and Prachi have won gold for India. Bronze medal has been won in the 4x400m men’s relay. Vishal T.K, Jai Kumar and Muhammed Asaf from KIIT have won bronze. Bronze medal won in the mixed 4x100m relay.

At the 20th Asian Games-2026 being held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, student-athletes of KIIT University have glorified Indian athletics with their spectacular performance. So far, out of 24 athletics medals won by India, KIIT student-athletes have won 19 medals. This includes 1 gold, 7 silver and 11 bronze medals.

A total of 54 student-athletes of KIIT University are representing India in this Asian Games. Among them, 45 are participating in athletics. While the Indian athletics team has so far won a total of 24 medals including 1 gold, 9 silver and 14 bronze, KIIT student-athletes have contributed 19 medals.

Importantly, all four athletes in the Indian final team in the women’s 4x400m relay are students of KIIT University. Kiran Pahal, Poovamma Machettira, Prachi Choudhary and Vithya Ramraj finished the race in 3 minutes 29.69 seconds to win the gold medal.

On the other hand, in the men’s 4x400m relay, the Indian team comprising Dharmveer Choudhary, Jai Kumar, Vishal Thennarasu Kayalvizhi and Manu Theennarasu finished the race in 3 minutes 01.61 seconds to win the bronze medal. Dharmveer Choudhary, Jai Kumar and Vishal Thennarasu Kayalvizhi of this team are also student-athletes of KIIT.

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Similarly, in the 4x100m mixed relay, the Indian team comprising Animesh Kujur, Harita Vaddra, Gurindervir Singh and Sneha won the bronze medal in 41.06 seconds. Animesh Kujur, Harita Vaddra and Gurindervir Singh of this team are student-athletes of KIIT University.

With this historic medal, Animesh Kujur has achieved the honour of becoming the first athlete from Odisha to win a medal at the 20th Asian Games, Aichi-Nagoya 2026. While this success is a proud moment for Odisha, it has further strengthened KIIT’s contribution to Indian athletics.

Expressing happiness over this, KIIT, KISS and KIMS founder Achyuta Samanta congratulated all the medal winners and the entire KIIT sports team for their remarkable performance at the Asian Games.

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Also read: Five more medals for India from KIITians at Asian Games in Japan