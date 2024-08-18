KIIT University gets ABET accreditation for six engineering programs

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University in Bhubaneswar has achieved a milestone with Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET) in USA accreditation for six engineering programs.

The six engineering programs for which the KIIT University got the ABET accreditation are:

Computer Science & Engineering Accredited by both ABET’s CAC & EAC Commission) Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering Electrical Engineering Electronics & Electrical Engineering Mechanical Engineering Civil Engineering

With this achievement, the KIIT University became now one among the top institutions like Harvard, Cambridge, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), affirming the high quality of education we provide.

With this accreditation, KIIT is the only university in India to hold accreditations from both Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) of UK, and ABET of USA.

Meanwhile, founder of KIIT University, Achyuta Samanta, expressed happiness and congratulated all the students, faculty members and well-wishers of the University for the achievement. He said, by getting such recognition, an opportunity has been created for the students of KIIT University to build their future at the international level. “This is a matter of great honor for any university,” he added.