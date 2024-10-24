KIIT University Badminton Women emerges Champions of East Zone Inter University Badminton Championship

New Delhi: The East Zone Inter University Badminton (Women) Tournament under the aegis of Association of Indian Universities (AIU), New Delhi is being organized by Sambalpur University from 22nd – 24th October 2024.

In the League matches among Top 4 teams today, KIIT University defeated University of Calcutta by 2:0 games in the 1st match, followed by defeating VBS Purvanchal, Jaunpur by 2:0 games and in the final match KIIT beat a strong Adamas University, Kolkata by 2:0 games to emerge as champions. In the final match Harshitaa Rout from KIIT beat Gowri Krishna from Adamas 21-16,14-21 & 21-17 in the singles and in the doubles Harshitaa Rout/Sruti Swain beat Rashika Das/Gowri Krishna 24-22,5-2 (Rashika Das retired).

All the top 4 teams qualified for the All India Inter University Inter Zone Badminton (W) Tournament at Shri Jagdishprasad Jhabarmal Tibrewala University, Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan & upcoming Khelo India University Games.

The players of the KIIT team are Sruti Swain, Harshitaa Rout & Simran Singh. All the players thanked Prof. Samanta for providing them constant support and all facilities.

The closing ceremony of the Championship was attended by Prof (Dr) Bidhu Bhusan Mishra, Hon’ble Vice Chancellor, Sambalpur University, Dr. Nruparaj Sahu, Registrar, Prof. Sanjukta Das, Director College Development Council, Prof. Debendra Kumar Mahalik, Director Sports & Organising Secretary and Dr. Abinash Kar, Sports Officer.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, the founder of KIIT & KISS congratulated the KIIT University Badminton Women Team on being Champions for the 1st time in the East Zone Inter University Badminton (W) Championship and also for qualifying for the All India Inter University Inter Zone Badminton (W) Tournament & upcoming Khelo India University Games. He also conveyed his best wishes to the players for their future competitions.

Final Results: