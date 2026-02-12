KIIT to launch South Asia’s first programme on UNESCO International Heritage Law

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The city-based Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) is extending its support for the establishment of the International Academy for the Preservation and Management of Unprotected Buddhist Heritage and Sites in Rural Areas, an initiative led by the Indian Trust for Rural Heritage and Development.

The Academy aims to address the alarming reality that over 90% of Buddhist heritage sites across Asia remain unprotected.

Advertisement

Professor Dr Amareswar Galla, Pro-Chancellor of KISS DU, played a key role in advancing this initiative, presenting the proposal at a major international conference and participating in a core expert meeting held in Delhi on 7 February 2026 to shape the Academy’s structure. He also highlighted his work with UNESCO, INTERPOL, and ICOM in recovering stolen cultural artefacts, including the return of the Chandavaram Buddhist sculpture to India.

In addition, Prof. Galla is collaborating with the KIIT School of Law to launch South Asia’s first programme on UNESCO International Heritage Law. The initiative is especially significant for Odisha, following the inclusion of Ratnagiri, Udayagiri, and Lalitgiri on India’s Tentative List for UNESCO World Heritage status.

Also Read: 58th Annual Conference Of Odisha Economic Association Held In KIIT