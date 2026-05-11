KIIT to host 17th International Chess Festival from May 23 with highest prize money of Rs 1.31 Crore in India

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Bhubaneswar: The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), founded be visionary educationists Achyuta Samanta, is all set to create yet another history in the chess world. The university will host 17th International Chess Festival from May 23 with the highest prize money of Rs 1.31 Crore in India.

Players from 40 countries including 30 grandmasters, 45 IMs will participate in the International Chess Festival which will be held at the Viswanathan Anand International Chess Hall of KIIT University from May 23 to 30.

The competition will be organized in accordance with the International Chess Federation (FIDE) and the All India Chess Federation (AICF). The Festival will add a new milestone in the history of Indian chess because for the first time, KIIT is organizing Asia’s biggest chess festival with a prize money of Rs 1.31 crore.

KIT has successfully organized 16 editions of the event. The competition will be held in different categories. The prize money for the ‘B’ and ‘C’ categories, which are meant for emerging players, is Rs 77 lakh. This is significantly more than the prize money of last year.

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So far, 30 Grandmasters, 45 IMs, 5 FIDE Masters, one Woman Grandmaster and 3 Woman IMs have agreed to participate. Many players with ratings of over 2,400 are also going to grace the event. The highest rated player is Martinez Alcantara, Jose Eduardo of Mexico (2,640).

Odisha is led by WGM Kiran Manisha Mohanty, Padmini Raut and IM Sambit Panda. Since the chess festival is a great opportunity for Odisha players, there is a possibility of further increasing the number of participants in the coming days. Accommodation and food arrangements have been made for the players from outside the state and foreign players, informed KIIT chess coach Gourahari Mohapatra.

Also Read: KIIT Signs Pathway Programme Agreement With Newcastle University