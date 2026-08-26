KIIT Students to Showcase Formula Car HR 26 at SAE Supra 2026, Watch

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Bhubaneswar: Speed will meet engineering skill at the Buddh International Circuit as KIIT Engineering students gear up to showcase their indigenously built formula car – HR 26.

The team will participate in the SAE Supra – Student Formula Car Design Competition, scheduled to be held from September 2 for five days at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida.

Teams from engineering colleges across the country will compete in design, engineering, performance and technical capabilities.

For KIIT, the HR 26 is more than just a racing machine. It is the result of months of research, design and teamwork. A 22-member student team built the car in just three months, focusing on making it lighter, faster and more efficient using classroom theories on the track.

The formula car is powered by a 400cc engine and features an advanced differential, advanced suspension system and a lightweight structure. It weighs around 250 kg and measures 2700 mm in length.

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The car was unveiled at KIIT by Dr. Chandra Sekhar, Dean, KIIT School of Mechanical Engineering.

Carrying the dreams of young engineers and the thrill of racing, the HR 26 will now be tested against the best student-built cars in the country, with all eyes on its on-track performance.

Watch the video here: