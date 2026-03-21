KIIT student wins top prize in Build India Hackathon, gets Rs 15 lakh prize money

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: KIIT student wins top prize in Build India Hackathon. Swayam Mishra, a sixth semester student of KIIT University’s School of Computer Engineering, has brought glory to the institution by winning the first prize in the Build India Hackathon. The hackathon was organized by Anthropic, Replit and Lightspeed Venture Partners in Bengaluru.

The Hackathon focused on developing AI-native solutions to address real-world challenges in India through rapid prototyping and innovation.

Swayam has been awarded a certificate along with a prize money of Rs 15 lakh for his excellent performance. He has also received a cash prize, internship opportunity and a pre-placement offer (PPO).

Advertisement

KIIT and KISS founder Dr. Achyuta Samant congratulated Swayam for this remarkable achievement.

Watch the video here:

Also read: ENAM Securities Chairman Ballav Bhansali visits KIIT and KISS