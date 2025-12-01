KIIT student Rahul Yadav’s mother alleges love affair led to her son’s death, demands thorough probe

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Nirmala Yadav, the mother of KIIT student Rahul Yadav, who died by suicide last night, has broken silence over his unfortunate death and alleged love affair led to her son’s death and demanded a thorough investigation into the matter.

While speaking to the newsmen in Bhubaneswar, Nirmala, a residence of Amora village in Chhattisgarh, said that his death by suicide is personal and related to love affair. She also alleged that Rahul was in a relationship with a girl from Raigarh in Chhattisgarh for a long period of time.

However, Rahul was threatened and intimidated by the girl’s father and family, as a result, he was forced to commit suicide, Nirmala alleged adding that she will file a police complaint against all of them.

Meanwhile, the KIIT authorities expressed deep sorrow over the incident and conveyed their condolences to the parents of the deceased student. “It is very sad and unfortunate that a student of KIIT University committed suicide last night. The increasing trend of suicides among students in various educational institutions in Odisha and outside the state is a very worrying issue. We all should give importance to how to solve such a problem in the country because this is a big challenge of the present time. After the incident came to the light, the KIIT authorities immediately informed the police in this regard. The police are now investigating the incident,” said the authorities of KIIT in a statement.

Meanwhile the Commissionerate Police issued the following press release.

On 30.11.25 (Sunday) at about 10.45 PM information was received at Infocity PS that one Rahul Yadav (18) of Raipur, Chhattisgarh, pursuing Computer Science (1st Year) at KIIT University, was found hanging in his hostel room at KP 7 AB, Campus 10.

Upon receiving the information, The Infocity Police immediately rushed to the spot. The room, which was locked from inside, was opened in the presence of police officials under videography. The body was then shifted to KIMS Hospital, where the attending doctor declared Rahul Yadav dead. Based on the MLC received from KIMS Hospital, an UD case was registered vide Infocity PS UD Case No. 153 dated 01.12.2025.

The Scientific Officer visited the spot, and in her presence, the Investigating Officer seized exhibits including the mobile phone and laptop of the deceased under a proper seizure list. Subsequently, the room was sealed awaiting the arrival of the deceased’s parents. The Commissioner of Police along with other senior officers visited the spot room, assessed the evidences and interacted with the hostel inmates to ascertain the background and circumstances of the unnatural death.

On arrival of Family Member in the afternoon of 01/12/2025, inquest was conducted and autopsy was done in AIIMS Bhubaneswar, in presence of Magistrate, by a team of doctors. P.M. report is awaited.

On the basis of preliminary enquiry hostel inmates, social media accounts, digital communication and information from mother and relatives of the deceased. The evidence indicates friendship relations of the deceased with a girl of the same age group of his native place in Chhattisgarh, who is currently studying in Maharashtra.

Being aggrieved with the sad and unnatural death of her son, Smt. Nirmala Yadav, residence of Amora village, Dist- Janjagir, Champa (Chhattisgarh) have given a brief complaint alleging harassment of her son by the father, Mother and brother of the said girl, all are from Chhattisgarh. Basing on her complain registration of case in Infocity PS is underway.

The body of the deceased bay has been handed over to the family member, which they are taking to their native place.