KIIT student Rahul Yadav’s death: His alleged girlfriend and 3 of her family members booked for abetment of suicide

Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police today registered a case regarding KIIT student Rahul Yadav’s death and booked his alleged girlfriend and three of her family members for abetment of suicide.

According to reports, the Infocity police in Bhubaneswar registered a case under 630/25 based on the complaint lodged by Rahul Yadav’s mother Nirmala Yadav of Amora village in Chhattisgarh.

Police have registered the case against four people including Rahul Yadav’s alleged girlfriend, her parents and brother on charges of forcing him to take the drastic step.

Nirmala had alleged that Rahul was in a relationship with the girl from Raigarh in Chhattisgarh for a long period of time. However, he was threatened and intimidated by the girl’s father and family members; as a result, he was forced to commit suicide.

Meanwhile the Commissionerate Police issued the following press release.

On 30.11.25 (Sunday) at about 10.45 PM information was received at Infocity PS that one Rahul Yadav (18) of Raipur, Chhattisgarh, pursuing Computer Science (1st Year) at KIIT University, was found hanging in his hostel room at KP 7 AB, Campus 10.

Upon receiving the information, The Infocity Police immediately rushed to the spot. The room, which was locked from inside, was opened in the presence of police officials under videography. The body was then shifted to KIMS Hospital, where the attending doctor declared Rahul Yadav dead. Based on the MLC received from KIMS Hospital, an UD case was registered vide Infocity PS UD Case No. 153 dated 01.12.2025.

The Scientific Officer visited the spot, and in her presence, the Investigating Officer seized exhibits including the mobile phone and laptop of the deceased under a proper seizure list. Subsequently, the room was sealed awaiting the arrival of the deceased’s parents. The Commissioner of Police along with other senior officers visited the spot room, assessed the evidences and interacted with the hostel inmates to ascertain the background and circumstances of the unnatural death.

On arrival of Family Member in the afternoon of 01/12/2025, inquest was conducted and autopsy was done in AIIMS Bhubaneswar, in presence of Magistrate, by a team of doctors. P.M. report is awaited.

On the basis of preliminary enquiry hostel inmates, social media accounts, digital communication and information from mother and relatives of the deceased. The evidence indicates friendship relations of the deceased with a girl of the same age group of his native place in Chhattisgarh, who is currently studying in Maharashtra.

Being aggrieved with the sad and unnatural death of her son, Smt. Nirmala Yadav, residence of Amora village, Dist- Janjagir, Champa (Chhattisgarh) have given a brief complaint alleging harassment of her son by the father, Mother and brother of the said girl, all are from Chhattisgarh. Basing on her complain registration of case in Infocity PS is underway.

The body of the deceased bay has been handed over to the family member, which they are taking to their native place.