KIIT student Jyotirmayi Nayak shines in Indian Idol 16 Finals

Bhubaneswar: Jyotirmayi Nayak, a KIIT student and Odia singer, has made it to the finals of Indian Idol 16, the famous singing reality TV show.

Born in Nilagiri, Balasore district, Odisha, Jyotirmayi has garnered support from her family, well-wishers, and fans, who have lit lamps at temples in Nilagiri and across Balasore, wishing her victory.

KIIT and KISS have also extended their best wishes. Dr. Achyuta Samant, founder of KIIT and KISS, congratulated Jyotirmayi, saying it’s a matter of pride for KIIT as well as Odisha that she’s reached the top in Indian Idol. KIIT has requested everyone to support her.

Jyotirmayi’s mesmerizing performances have made her a household name in Odisha. Her family is thrilled, crediting their prayers and blessings for boosting her confidence. Locals, cultural institutions, and the public are rallying behind her, praying for her victory.

Her Indian Idol journey has showcased her vocal talent and highlighted Odisha’s rich cultural heritage.

As the finale approaches, expectations are rising across Odisha, with fans eagerly awaiting her performance and cheering her on to bring home the trophy.

