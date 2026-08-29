KIIT strengthens Tennis ecosystem with successful AITA Rs1 Lakh tournament

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Bhubaneswar: KIIT Alumni and Odisha’s Kabir Hans emerged as the Singles Champion and also clinched the Doubles title at the AITA Men’s ₹1 Lakh Tennis Tournament, held from 22–28 August at the Leander Paes–Samanta Tennis Stadium, KIIT Deemed to be University. Completely sponsored by KIIT, the tournament witnessed participation from over 100 players from across India, with more than 50% of the participants coming from outside Odisha, providing a strong competitive platform for emerging tennis talent.

In the Singles final, Kabir Hans defeated Bushan Haobam of Manipur to claim the title. In Doubles, Hans partnered with Vedant Mistri of Maharashtra to emerge victorious over Amrutjay Mohanty and Aditya Satpathy, both from Odisha.

The closing ceremony was graced by Shri Sanjeeb Panda, DGP, Anti-Naxal Operations and Special Intelligence Wing, Odisha Police and Honorary Secretary, Odisha Tennis Association (OTA), as Chief Guest, and Shri Sambit Pattnaik, Joint Secretary, OTA, as Guest of Honour. The dignitaries were welcomed and felicitated by Prof. (Dr.) Gaganendu Dash, Director General – Sports & Yoga, KIIT & KISS. Mr Todd John Clark, Tennis Director, KIIT, and members of the University’s tennis staff were also present.

Shri Sanjeeb Panda appreciated the vision of Prof. (Dr.) Achyuta Samanta and KIIT’s world-class sporting infrastructure, noting that such tournaments provide valuable competitive exposure and contribute to the growth of grassroots tennis in Odisha.

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Prof. (Dr.) Achyuta Samanta welcomed Shri Sanjeeb Panda and the other esteemed guests to the KIIT campus and congratulated all the participating players, appreciating their efforts and performances. The players, in turn, expressed their gratitude to KIIT and Prof. Samanta for providing them with the opportunity to compete at the world-class venue and for the excellent facilities and arrangements made available throughout the tournament.

Prof. (Dr.) Gaganendu Dash thanked the OTA for the opportunity to host the tournament and reiterated KIIT’s readiness to support larger national and international competitions, including ITF-level events, by leveraging its integrated sports infrastructure, athlete accommodation and sports nutrition facilities.

The successful tournament marks the return of national-level tennis events to KIIT & KISS, reaffirming the institution’s commitment to developing tennis and providing high-quality competitive opportunities to players. It also further strengthens the collaboration between KIIT and the Odisha Tennis Association and reflects KIIT’s commitment to nurturing future medal-winning athletes for India.

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