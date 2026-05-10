KIIT signs pathway programme agreement with Newcastle University

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Bhubaneswar: Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) signed a pathway programme agreement with Newcastle University, United Kingdom.

Informing about the agreement with Newcastle University, KIIT founder Achyuta Samanta said, “It is a matter of happiness that such a respected university has joined hands with KIIT for this academic partnership.”

“From Newcastle University, I am happy to mention Professor Chris Day CBE DL, Vice-Chancellor and President, Sanjana Medipally, Acting Head of International Relations and Partnerships, Professor Stephanie Glendenning, Pro-Vice-Chancellor for the Faculty of Science and Engineering, and Professor Ian Head. From KIIT, Vice President International Relations, Mr. Dwiti Aditya exchanged the MoU with Professor Chris Day,” he added.

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“This is a good step for the future of our students. My best wishes to all who will benefit from this agreement,” Samanta wished.

It is to be noted here that Newcastle University is a historic institution whose origins go back to 1834. It is also a founding member of the Russell Group and is ranked 137th in the QS World University Rankings 2026.

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