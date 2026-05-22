kiit signs mous with unv and unssc

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Bhubaneswar: Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), founded by noted educationist Achyuta Samanta, has signed MoUs with the United Nations Volunteers (UNV) and the United Nations System Staff College (UNSSC), creating new pathways for students and young leaders to connect with global platforms of service, volunteerism and social change.

The collaboration with UNV, including the Fully Funded Programme and Special Voluntary Fund, marks a proud milestone as KIIT becomes the first university in South Asia to create such opportunities with UNV for youth volunteering and global service.

The collaboration with UNSSC, through the Nelson Mandela Global Academy for Social Change, will support emerging leaders in developing a deeper understanding of social change, dialogue, responsible leadership and service to society.

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These partnerships reflect KIIT’s growing commitment to internationalisation, global citizenship and education with purpose. KIIT continues to create meaningful opportunities for its students while contributing to a more compassionate and responsible world.

Speaking about the agreements, the founder of KIIT said, “For me, education is not only about knowledge. It is about compassion, responsibility and service to humanity. I am thankful to UNV and UNSSC for their faith in KIIT. I hope these MoUs will open new doors for many young people, including my lovable KIITians and KISSians, to learn from global platforms and serve society with a good heart.”

Also Read: KIIT Sets World Record On The Occasion Of 13th Art Of Giving Day Celebration