kiit signs mou with quantveda

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Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar-based Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with QuantVeda, marking a significant step towards advancing innovation, Quantum Computing, Artificial Intelligence, research, and industry-academia collaboration.

This partnership aims to create future-ready learning opportunities for students and professionals while fostering impactful research, AI-driven innovation, and technology-led initiatives for the evolving digital ecosystem.

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The pact between KIIT and QuantVeda was inked in the presence of distinguished dignitaries, including Dr Gnana Prakash Neelakantachari, Founder & MD, QuantVeda; Sridhar S, AI Program Head and Raja Pradeep K K, Director & CGO, QuantVeda.

With this development, KIIT and QuantVeda together look forward to driving meaningful innovation, strengthening research ecosystems, and empowering the next generation with cutting-edge technological expertise.