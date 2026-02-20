kiit signs mou with learn+

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) Deemed-to-be University signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Learn+ on Friday.

The agreement was signed with the aim to strengthen the academic and research collaboration and foster meaningful institutional engagement.

Through this partnership, KIIT and Learn+ will participate in a Global Immersion Framework Program, jointly undertake research initiatives, promote high-quality publications, and ensure effective dissemination of research outcomes.

They also aim to develop forward-looking, research-driven pedagogy and innovative academic frameworks that enhance the overall learning experience.

This MoU reflects KIIT’s shared commitment to academic excellence, global exposure, and impactful collaboration, and it is looking forward to the meaningful outcomes that will emerge from this partnership.

