kiit signs mou with indian army

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Bhubaneswar: The KIIT University signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Army to expand access to higher education for serving and retired personnel and their wards across Engineering and Medical programmes.

The MoU was formalized between Brigadier Thakur Mayank Sinha, Brigadier Welfare, Army Headquarters, and Prof. Saranjit Singh, Vice Chancellor, KIIT-DU, Bhubaneswar.

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Under this initiative, KIIT-DU will offer 50% tuition fee concession for wards of serving and retired Army personnel (all non-medical programmes), 10% concession in Medical courses and 100% tuition fee waiver for wards of personnel who attained Veergati or died in harness (excluding Medical & Dental Sciences)

Admissions will be based on NEET for Medical and Dental programmes, and KIITEE for all other courses.

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