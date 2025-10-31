KIIT signs MoU with FIDE and AICF to promote chess in education and society

Goa: Bhubaneswar-based Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) Deemed to be University signed a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote chess in education and society.

KIIT signed the landmark agreement with the Fédération Internationale des Échecs (FIDE) and the All India Chess Federation (AICF) to promote the values of chess in education and society across India, Asia, and the world.

President Arkady Dvorkovich, representing FIDE; President Nitin Narang , representing the AICF; and Dr. Achyuta Samanta, the founder of KIIT and KISS Universities signed the MoU in a ceremony attended by chess officials, educators, and media representatives.

Meanwhile the KIIT and KISS founder said that this is a proud moment for KIIT, KISS & Odisha. It reflects the growing trust of global sporting bodies in our institutions and their belief in the power of education through sports. KIIT & KISS have always promoted sportsmanship, discipline, and excellence along with academics, he added.

He further said that having partnered with FIVB (Volleyball), FIFA (Football) & now FIDE, KIIT continues its global journey in sports education. Grateful to FIDE, AICF & Odisha Chess Association for their trust and support in taking chess and education to greater heights, Samanta mentioned.