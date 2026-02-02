KIIT signs MoU with Australia’s University of Newcastle

Advertisement

Goa: The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the University of Newcastle, Australia. This was informed by KIIT founder Achyuta Samanta today.

According to Samanta , the MoU was formalised in the presence of Prof. Alex Zelinsky AO, Vice-Chancellor & President, and Dr Alek Voninski, Pro VC, University of Newcastle, along with Vice-Chancellor of KIIT Prof. (Dr.) Saranjit Singh.

The MoU opens pathways for academic exchange, joint research, and student and faculty mobility, and encourages collaboration in areas of shared interest, he said adding that it will help our students and teachers gain global exposure and learn through cooperation and shared knowledge.



Earlier on January 29 also KIIT signed an agreement with IKF Finance Limited at the organisation’s headquarters in Hyderabad, marking a significant milestone in strengthening industry–academia collaboration through a focused, execution-driven partnership.

The MoU was signed in the presence of senior leadership from IKF Finance, including Deblin Chakravarty, Chief Executive Officer, and Raman C, Head – Human Resources, whose encouragement and support added strong momentum to this collaboration.

This collaboration aims to bridge the gap between academia and industry by jointly developing industry-aligned learning initiatives, student engagement programmes, and platforms for practical exposure and knowledge exchange.