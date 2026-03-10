KIIT signs MoU for grand finale of KIIT Presents 61st Femina Miss India

Advertisement

Mumbai: The Bhubaneswar-based KIIT University today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Femina Miss India in Mumbai for the grand finale of KIIT Presents 61st Femina Miss India.

The grand finale of KIIT Presents 61st Femina Miss India will be held at the magnificent KIIT campus in Bhubaneswar on April 18, 2026.

This is the first time that such a mega event is being organized at any University. This is the first time that such an event is being organized in the eastern part of the country at KIIT.

It is to be noted here that over the years, KIIT & KISS have worked with a simple belief — that when young women receive the right opportunities, they move forward with confidence and inspire society around them.

The MoU was singed in the presence of KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samant, KIT University Vice Chancellor Prof. Saranjit Singh, KIIT School of Architecture Director Prof. Soumyendu Shankar Ray and World Wide Media (The Times Group) CEO Rohit Gopakumar. Many dignitaries including the staff of Femina Miss India 2025 also attended the event.

To organize the mega event, Femina Miss India officials had visited KIIT and KISS four months ago and reviewed the entire facilities. They decided to organize the event at KIIT after seeing and being impressed with the beautiful facilities of KIIT.

Meanwhile, the KIIT and KISS founder on his X handle said, “I am happy that this association brings a national platform like Femina Miss India to our campus.”

“I express my sincere thanks to Mr. Vineet Jain, Managing Director of The Times Group, and Mr. Rohit Gopakumar, CEO of Times Network, along with the Femina Miss India team, for their trust in KIIT. I look forward to welcoming the participants to our campus and wish them all the very best for the journey ahead,” he added.

