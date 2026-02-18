KIIT signs agreement with School of Bionatural Medicine of London

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University has signed an agreement with the School of Bionatural Medicine, London.

The agreement has been signed with the aim to collaborate and mutually undertake a wide range of academic and professional initiatives.

Through this partnership, they will jointly conduct University programs, including Certificate, Diploma, Undergraduate, Master’s, and PhD programs across various specialisations.

Advertisement

As per the pact, both KIIT and School of Bionatural Medicine will also work towards integrating SoBM programs into our existing academic framework and co-delivering academic programs offered by both institutions.

In addition, this collaboration will extend to consultancy services, organising conferences and workshops, accreditation support and facilitation, as well as international certification services.

KIIT believes that this partnership will strengthen global academic engagement, promote interdisciplinary learning, and create enhanced opportunities for its students and faculty.