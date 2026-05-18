KIIT sets World Record on the occasion of 13th Art of Giving Day celebration

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Bhubaneswar: The city-based Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) achieved yet another feat by setting a World Record for “Distribution of Most Volleyball Sets”. The World Record was set while the world was celebrating the 13th Art of Giving Day with the theme ‘Share to Sign’.

KIIT created the World Record for “Distribution of Most Volleyball Sets” during the Art of Giving celebration by distributing more than 7,500 volleyball sets in record time at over 3,000 locations across India, including various clubs, schools, colleges and universities.

Previously, the World Record for “Distribution of Most Volleyball Sets” was set on December 6, 2011 at a function organised by Kaiser Permanente San Diego at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California during which 6,816 sports balls were distributed.

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The certificate of the world record was presented to KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta in the presence of tennis legend Leander Paes; FIVB head coach of the senior Indian women’s team Jana Kulan, Jajpur MP Rabindra Narayan Behera, Baba Ram Narayan Das, His Holiness Gyetrul Jigme Rinpoche, the Master of Tibetan Buddhism and Spiritual Director of the Ripa International Center, Miss India World 2026 Nikita Porwal, Ashok Pati, executive member of the Odia Film and Television Directors’ Association and many other dignitaries.

Expressing his satisfaction over the achievement, Samanta thanked to all the followers and well-wishers who were involved in the successful implementation of the Art of Giving campaign. He also said that by distributing the volleyball sets at thousands of locations in India, KIIT has demonstrated its commitment to using sports as a powerful medium for social change and youth empowerment.