KIIT receives patent for Intelligent Wildlife Monitoring Sensor Device

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Bhubaneswar: An innovative technology titled “Intelligent Sensor Device for Automated Wildlife Monitoring” has been granted a patent, marking a significant achievement for KIIT University in the field of research-driven environmental conservation.

The technology, developed at KIIT laboratories, aims to strengthen wildlife monitoring and biodiversity conservation systems through advanced sensor-based surveillance. The device is designed to improve automated tracking and monitoring of wildlife activities in forest regions.

The project was carried out under the guidance of Biswanath Neelannavar. KIIT Assistant Registrar Professor Manoj Ukanal supervised the implementation and execution of the device.

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Faculty members from KIIT Law School, Dr. Ipsita Das and Dr. Tulishree Pradhan, also played an active role in facilitating patent registration, examination procedures, and academic coordination related to the project.

Officials said the patented technology is expected to contribute significantly towards modern wildlife conservation and environmental protection initiatives.

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