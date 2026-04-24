KIIT Ranked No. 1 in Eastern India in The Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings 2026

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Bhubaneswar: Like every year, the results of the Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Rankings have been released this year as well. In the Asia University Rankings 2026 published on Thursday, KIIT University has improved its position compared to previous years.

This year, KIIT University is ranked 169th among the best universities in Asia. With this, KIIT stands 6th among all public and private universities in India and remains the top-ranked institution in Eastern India.

Last year, KIIT was ranked 184th in Asia. In addition, KIIT University has been recognized as the second-best institution in the Sports Science category by Times Higher Education.

This year, KIIT has outperformed many well-established higher education institutions in the country. The rankings were based on various criteria, including teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and international outlook.

The selection process by Times Higher Education considered prestigious universities established in Asia over the past 50 years. Although KIIT is only 28 years old, and has been a university for just 22 years, it met all the above criteria and brought pride to both the state and the country by securing the 6th position nationally and 169th in Asia.

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Dr. Achyuta Samant, founder of KIIT and KISS, congratulated all teachers, faculty members, staff, and students of KIIT and KISS for this achievement.

He also expressed confidence that KIIT will perform even better in the coming years.

It is noteworthy that KIIT University has consistently enhanced the prestige of the state and the nation by featuring in various rankings conducted by Times Higher Education, QS Rankings, and other prominent global rankings, while also earning major international recognition. These accolades reaffirm KIIT’s position as a centre of excellence in higher education.

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