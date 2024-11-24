KIIT ranked 4th best in India at Times Higher Education inaugural Interdisciplinary Science Rankings 2025

Bhubaneswar: KIIT-DU has achieved an impressive 4th position in the country in the inaugural Times Higher Education (THE) Interdisciplinary Science Rankings 2025, highlighting universities excelling in interdisciplinary scientific research. The University’s global ranking stood at 92.

India has a strong representation in the rankings released recently, with 65 universities featuring in it, including seven in the top 100. Notably, Anna University leads among Indian institutions and has secured the 41st position globally.

This recognition underscores KIIT University’s commitment to fostering interdisciplinary research and innovation. Among Indian institutions, KIIT stands as one of the top performers, contributing significantly to the nation’s presence in the global interdisciplinary science landscape.

Dr. Achyuta Samanta, the founder of KIIT & KISS lauded the historic achievement and said, “KIIT’s position among the interdisciplinary scientific research universities reflects its enormous contribution towards research and development in the field over the decades.”

KIIT’s quality researchers and staff have made this possible through their quality research, innovation, and publications. He congratulated the faculty fraternity of KIIT-DU, staff members and the students for the unique achievement. KIIT University, established in Odisha, has spread its influence all over the world in the field of research and development, intellectuals said.