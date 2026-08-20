KIIT Polytechnic celebrates 32nd Foundation Day, founder Achyuta Samanta attends

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The city-based KIIT Polytechnic celebrated its 32nd Foundation Day with great joy and happiness in the presence of founder Achyuta Samanta, who graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. The orientation programme for new first-year students was also held today.

In his address to the gathering, Samanta said, “Established in 1995, KIIT Polytechnic is the first educational institution of KIIT, which has been successfully progressing in the field of education and skill development for the last three decades.”

“Now is not just the time for degrees or numbers, but for knowledge, skills, communication skills and personality development,” he said adding that in today’s competitive world, how efficient you are is the main measure of success. He advised the students to acquire at least one or two specialized skills along with their studies.

Advertisement

He further said that the world-class skill center, state-of-the-art labs and industrial linkages being developed in KIIT will prepare the students for the future.

The KIIT-KISS founder said, “The key to success in life is discipline. Those who do not have discipline in their lives find it difficult to achieve success. Discipline, humanity and hard work are the main reasons behind KIIT’s success.”