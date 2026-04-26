KIIT mars 100-Day Countdown of 12th International Yoga Day

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Bhubaneswar: The city-based KIIT University today marked the 100-Day Countdown to the 12th International Yoga Day 2026 with a vibrant “Yogatsav” in collaboration with the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India, reinforcing the message of a healthy and balanced lifestyle.

Held at the KIIT Biju Patnaik Indoor Stadium, the programme highlighted yoga as a powerful tool for physical fitness, mental well-being, and social harmony.

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Gracing the occasion as Chief Guest, Prof. Dr. Harihar Kanungo, Vice-Chancellor of Vedic University, emphasized that yoga goes beyond physical exercise and serves as a pathway to inner peace and holistic wellness. Guest of Honour Prof. Subas Chandra Dash, former Head of the Department of Yogic Science, Utkal University, underscored the importance of regular yoga practice, especially among youth, to overcome stress, negativity, and emotional imbalance.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from a large number of students and staff of KIIT and KISS, who came together to practice yoga and embrace its transformative benefits.

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