KIIT Law School secures winner’s trophy at 4th Xavier Moot Court Competition

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The KIIT Law School (KLS) secured the winner’s trophy at 4th Xavier Moot Court Competition, organized by Xavier University in Bhubaneswar.

The KIIT Law School team, comprising Niharika Singh, Saara Upadhyaya, and Namrata Singh, secured the Winner’s Trophy after delivering an outstanding performance throughout the competition.

Adding to the laurels, Niharika Singh was also adjudged Best Speaker, reflecting her exceptional advocacy skills and courtroom acumen.

Advertisement

The team’s success was strengthened by structured academic and alumni mentorship. Alumni mentoring support was provided by Navneet Sahay (Batch of 2014). The Moot Court Preparatory Screenings were diligently conducted by Dr. Sonali Swetapadma, Subhankar Biswal, Dr. Swati Mohapatra, and Udit Narayan Mishra, ensuring rigorous preparation at every stage.

Given that the moot proposition was based on criminal law, the team also engaged in detailed consultations with faculty members from the Department of Criminal Law, further enhancing their research depth and argumentative clarity.

This achievement once again reflects KLS’s continued commitment to excellence in mooting and advocacy training.