KIIT, KISS students showcase their talent in Romania, perform Shakespeare’s play ‘Macbeth’

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After a long day of practice, the students of KIIT and KISS at the University of Craiova, Romania, are finally showing off their talent. Shakespeare’s plays in Odisha’s tribal languages ​​are being praised in one place after another in Craiova city. The entire city of Craiova is filled with people to watch the artistic performance of these students. At the International Shakespeare Festival held at the University of Craiova, the students of KIIT and KISS presented a beautiful Santali adaptation of ‘Macbeth’ in Craiova.

Similarly, they also presented a beautiful Santali adaptation of another play ‘Hamlet’ at the Promenada Mall in Craiova city. This is said to be a celebration of language, identity, and culture rather than a play. They expressed their gratitude to KIIT and KISS founder Dr. Achyut Samanta for giving them such an opportunity on the international stage.

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On the other hand, KIIT and KISS founder Dr. Samanta paid a courtesy call on Romanian Ambassador Sena Latif in New Delhi yesterday. Samanta thanked Latif for supporting and encouraging the KIIT and KISS students in Romania under the Erasmus programme.

On this occasion, Dr. Samanta also invited Latif to visit KIIT and KISS to see the tribal culture, the talent of the KISS students and the Santali dance and cultural performances performed by the students in Romania.

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