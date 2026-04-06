KIIT & KISS signs MoU to introduce consciousness-based education

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Bhubaneswar: KIIT (Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology) and KISS (Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to introduce Consciousness-Based Education.

KIIT & KISS signed the MoU with Maharishi European Research University, Switzerland, along with Maharishi Institute of Vedic Science and World Peace Council, New Delhi.

This initiative aims to promote the overall well-being of students by focusing on mental health, emotional balance, creativity, and inner strength, alongside academic excellence.

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The collaboration will include joint research, faculty and student development, academic exchange, scholarships, and value-based learning—strengthening KIIT & KISS’s commitment to holistic education.

At KIIT & KISS, education goes beyond classrooms, nurturing not just knowledge but also character and inner growth.

Speaking about the agreement, KIIT & KISS founder Achyuta Samanta said, “Through this collaboration, we will work together in areas like joint research, faculty and student development, scholarships, academic exchange and value-based education. I feel this will help our children become more confident, calm and responsible in life.”