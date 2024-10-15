KIIT & KISS sign MoU with US-India Friendship Alliance to strengthen educational and cultural ties between India and US

New Delhi: The Bhubaneswar-based Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) and Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), founded by Achyuta Samanta, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the US-India Friendship Alliance today.

Then pact was inked at the sidelines of the USISPF India Summit 2024 in Delhi with the aim to strengthen educational and cultural ties between India and the U.S.

The event, which brought together prominent leaders like Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, chief operating officer (COO) for Lockheed Martin Frank St. John, and chief executive officer (COO) of Mastercard Michael Miebach, focused on key issues such as education, workforce development, and bilateral collaboration.

This collaboration is expected to offer the U.S. students a unique opportunity to explore Odisha’s rich heritage and learn about the transformative work being done at KISS. I am confident this partnership will build bridges of understanding and open doors for future generations, said Samanta.