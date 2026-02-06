KIIT & KISS renewed MoU with Hanseo University of South Korea

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: KIIT-KISS and Hanseo University of South Korea have renewed their academic partnership. The MoU has been renewed to strengthen the academic partnership between the two institutions for 16 years.

The MoU was signed at Hanseo University in the presence of KIIT and KISS founder Dr Achyuta Samanta, who is on a visit to South Korea.

It is worth noting that since 2009, the partnership has been ongoing between the two universities through student-faculty exchanges, cultural visits and exchange of educational experiences.

Hanseo University is a renowned university in Asia in the field of aviation and aerospace engineering. Founded by renowned plastic surgeon and educationist Dr. Ki Sun-ham, this university has created a strong ecosystem in the field of aerospace education and research.

The renewed agreement will strengthen the partnership between KIIT-KISS and Hanseo University in various key areas. These include student-faculty exchanges, joint research, internships and establishment of an Artificial Intelligence Lab at KIIT. In addition, as per the MoU, KIIT will open a 2+2 course for Aerospace Engineering students. This will enable Aerospace Engineering students to study for two years at KIIT and two years at Hanseo University.

During his visit to Hanseo University, Samanta toured the aerospace facilities available at the university, including aircraft, helicopter, drone technology, state-of-the-art training infrastructure.

Expressing happiness over this, Samanta said that it reflects Hanseo University’s emphasis on practical education. He added that this agreement will further strengthen the long-standing friendship between KIIT-KISS and Hanseo University, and through educational exchanges, faculty and students from both institutions can learn from each other and broaden their outlook.