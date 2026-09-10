KIIT, KISS, KIMS Founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta to Be Conferred With ‘Bharat Gaurav Samman’

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Cuttack: KIIT, KIMS, KISS founder and social worker Dr. Achyuta Samanta, who has played a leading role in the field of education and health, will be conferred with the ‘Bharat Gaurav Samman’, informed the Jai Bharat Foundation.

Like every year, this year also the 27th Bharat Pratibha Samman and the foundation day of Bharat Masala, the leading spice company of the country, will be held on September 14 on the occasion of Ganesh Puja at Saheed Bhawan premises in Cuttack, keeping the tradition of Puja intact.

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In the programme, eminent personalities who have excelled in various fields and earned fame in the country and abroad will be honoured, said Jai Bharat Foundation President Surendranath Panda.

On this occasion, Dr. Achyuta Samanta will be honoured with the ‘Bharat Gaurav Samman’, the Foundation informed.